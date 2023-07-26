KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WooriFinancialGroup 11,770 UP 130
KakaoBank 24,100 UP 50
SKBP 84,000 UP 2,300
KCC 198,200 DN 5,300
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES139 00 0 DN2500
LS 113,000 DN 7,100
HYBE 257,000 DN 14,000
LG Energy Solution 580,000 DN 14,000
YoulchonChem 35,500 DN 1,600
DL E&C 29,850 DN 1,100
kakaopay 47,100 DN 750
K Car 11,940 DN 510
F&F 97,800 DN 1,200
Hanssem 43,150 DN 1,400
SKSQUARE 42,800 DN 750
AmoreG 24,600 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 198,700 DN 1,800
HITEJINRO 19,300 DN 360
Yuhan 64,800 UP 1,300
SLCORP 37,350 DN 1,650
CJ LOGISTICS 71,300 DN 2,400
DOOSAN 85,800 DN 6,200
DL 36,150 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,780 DN 590
KIA CORP. 82,600 DN 2,000
SK hynix 113,000 DN 400
Youngpoong 556,000 DN 40,000
Hanwha 31,050 DN 2,350
Daewoong 11,550 DN 630
TaekwangInd 577,000 DN 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,050 UP 10
SKC 103,000 UP 5,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 DN 110
LOTTE 24,500 DN 450
GCH Corp 12,980 DN 560
LotteChilsung 118,800 DN 2,600
DB INSURANCE 71,500 DN 2,100
SamsungElec 69,800 DN 200
NHIS 9,520 DN 120
GC Corp 104,500 DN 5,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations