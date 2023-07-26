KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS E&C 13,980 DN 430
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 703,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 123,800 DN 5,600
GS Retail 20,050 DN 700
Ottogi 346,500 DN 7,000
HtlShilla 68,200 DN 800
Hanmi Science 30,950 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 144,100 DN 4,800
POSCO FUTURE M 560,000 DN 38,000
HDKSOE 125,900 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 DN 1,450
MS IND 19,700 DN 1,000
OCI Holdings 113,100 DN 4,400
KorZinc 499,000 DN 39,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,370 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 89,900 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 33,100 DN 2,450
S-Oil 72,300 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 271,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,300 DN 2,600
HMM 17,270 UP 970
HYUNDAI WIA 64,100 DN 2,200
KumhoPetrochem 117,900 DN 3,800
LS ELECTRIC 95,600 DN 19,900
Kumyang 152,200 UP 1,300
SK Innovation 204,500 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 108,600 UP 12,700
COSMOCHEM 58,200 DN 3,900
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,710 DN 1,380
DWS 40,500 UP 550
LX INT 40,350 DN 1,600
KAL 24,150 DN 600
LG Corp. 85,400 DN 1,700
Boryung 7,570 DN 260
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,100 DN 3,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 DN 1,550
Shinsegae 182,100 DN 5,500
Nongshim 389,500 DN 11,500
SGBC 46,450 DN 400
Hyosung 58,000 DN 900
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns