HL Mando Q2 net profit up 26 pct to 48.9 bln won
All News 15:41 July 26, 2023
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 48.9 billion won (US$38.4 million), up 26 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 77 billion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 24.3 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 53.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(4th LD) Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister
-
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations