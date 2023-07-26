Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics Q2 net profit up 21.6 pct to 184.9 bln won

All News 15:51 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 184.9 billion won (US$145.1 million), up 21.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 253.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 169.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33 percent to 866.2 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 171.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
