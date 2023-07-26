Samsung C&T Q2 net income up 9.8 pct to 694.7 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 694.7 billion won (US$545.1 million), up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 38.9 percent on-year to 772.3 billion won. Sales decreased 2.1 percent to 10.58 trillion won.

