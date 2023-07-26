Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q2 net income up 9.8 pct to 694.7 bln won

All News 15:57 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 694.7 billion won (US$545.1 million), up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 38.9 percent on-year to 772.3 billion won. Sales decreased 2.1 percent to 10.58 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!