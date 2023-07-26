Soyou returns to reclaim K-pop 'summer queen' title

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Singer Soyou is back Wednesday with an individual EP full of summer vibes, hoping to reclaim her girl group Sistar's previous title as a "summer queen" in the K-pop industry.

Ranging from "Shake It" to "Touch My Body," "Loving U," "So Cool" and "I Swear," many summer hits from the group dominated local music charts in its peak years in the 2010s.

"Many people have said they miss Sistar in summer and want to hear music of its style," the vocalist said during a media showcase held in Seoul for her second EP, titled "Summer Recipe."

"So I thought I could meet their needs as much as possible, even though I wouldn't be able to perform like a full group of four members."

She described "Aloha," the album's main track, as a "homage" to the now-disbanded girl group Sistar in many aspects, including its choreography. "It's a song created with Sistar in mind," she explained.

The song was co-written and composed by Double Kick, the producer behind many of the group's hit songs. Bora, who was the band's main rapper, participated as a featured artist.

"I asked her to listen to the song because I thought only she could handle this part, and she gladly consented to be in it," Soyou said.

Except for the main track, the EP set to drop at 6 p.m. has four other songs, including "Starry Night," "Drivin' Me" and "Bad Desire."

When asked why she picked "Aloha" for the lead single, she said she initially had "Drivin' Me," a R&B track featuring a woozy, dreamlike synth line, in mind because she personally loved the track.

However, she later changed her plan after receiving feedback from many people around her, who suggested she release a summery song capable of cooling down the sweltering heat.



The singer singled out "the first summer after the disbandment of Sistar" in 2017, when questioned about the most memorable summer in her career.

"I had never enjoyed something in summer because I always had to work hard in the season. But it felt really strange with no activity to engage in," she recalled.

She was cautious about the quartet's possible reunion.

"Whenever I meet my bandmates, we always discuss the best time for a reunion," she said. "It's difficult to align and meet our schedules since each of us is engaged in various activities in our respective positions, and I cannot disclose any details of the plan by myself."

She, however, expressed her belief that "it would happen someday" because all four members miss and love the group so much and want to reciprocate the love they have received from their fans.

