The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record

SEOUL -- The state weather agency on Wednesday declared an end to this year's monthlong monsoon season, saying scorching temperatures will grip the nation for the time being.

The annual monsoon season began on June 25-26, and the nation has since been drenched by frequent heavy rains resulting in casualties, property damage and floods.



-----------------

Police tracking suspect behind another murder threat at Sillim Station

SEOUL -- Another internet post threatening to kill women near Sillim Station had been uploaded, sending police to hunt the writer, officials said Wednesday.

The post threatening to "rape and murder women near Sillim Station" was uploaded on an internet community around 10 p.m. the previous day, according to police officials. It was later deleted.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Hyundai ups annual earnings guidance as Q2 operating profit soars

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday raised its annual sales and profit guidance for the year after reporting a record operating profit in the second quarter on a weak won and robust sales of high-end models.

Hyundai Motor projected its overall sales will grow 14-15 percent this year, higher than its January guidance of 10.5-11.5 percent, while revising up its operating profit margin to a range of 8-9 percent from 6.5-7.5 percent.



-----------------

(2nd LD) LG Display sees losses widen in Q2 on weak demand

SEOUL -- LG Display Co. reported fifth consecutive quarterly losses Wednesday as sluggish demand for smartphones, TVs and computers took a toll on its bottom line.

The major panel maker reported an operating loss of 881.5 billion (US$689 million) for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 488.3 billion won a year earlier, with high inflation and rate hikes significantly dampening consumers' appetite for tech gadgets.



-----------------

Gov't, PPP agree on legal revisions aimed at enhancing teachers' authority

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed on Wednesday to move forward with a set of legal revisions aimed at protecting teachers' rights and enhancing their authority in classrooms.

The decision comes in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's instruction to devise comprehensive guidelines to address the erosion of teachers' rights, following the apparent suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul last week.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end 3-day rise ahead of Fed decision

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended markedly lower Wednesday, led by tech losses, as investors took a breather after three days of gains, awaiting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The local currency advanced against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 44.10 points, or 1.67 percent, to close at 2,592.36. Trading volume was heavy at 825.02 million shares worth 36.01 trillion won (US$28.23 billion), with losers far outpacing gainers 871 to 50.



-----------------

Gov't to focus on stable supply of agricultural goods amid heavy rain

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to focus on maintaining a stable supply of agricultural products to address the growing concerns over a hike in consumer prices following heavy rains, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The announcement came as the nationwide downpours, which lasted from July 9 to 19, damaged around 35,000 hectares of farmland, with 872,000 units of livestock being killed over the period, including 862,000 chickens and ducks.



-----------------

Remains of 7 S. Korean troops killed during Korean War handed over to Seoul

SEOUL -- South Korea has received the remains of seven soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War from the United States, after they were initially thought to be U.S. war dead and sent to America, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.

A ceremony marking the handover of the remains took place at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii on Tuesday (local time), with the attendance of senior South Korean and U.S. officials, including Seoul's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander Adm. John C. Aquilino.

