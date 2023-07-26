Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his North Korean counterpart, Kang Sun-nam, in Pyongyang on Wednesday and expressed his determination to boost bilateral ties, Russian media reported.
Shoigu arrived in the North Korean capital Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend commemorative events to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice.
"I am confident that today's talks will help strengthen cooperation between our defense ministries," TASS quoted Shoigu as saying.
The North is set to hold commemorative events for the landmark anniversary of the signing of the armistice on July 27, 1953, which is celebrated in the country as Victory Day.
