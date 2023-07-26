Gennbio to raise 16 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Gennbio Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 16 billion won (US$12.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 28.58 million common shares at a price of 560 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

