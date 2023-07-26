Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gennbio to raise 16 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:56 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Gennbio Inc.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 16 billion won (US$12.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 28.58 million common shares at a price of 560 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#GenNBio Inc.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!