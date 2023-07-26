Nexturnbioscience to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Nexturnbioscience Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$784,620). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 129,366 common shares at a price of 7,730 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

