(LEAD) U.S. Fed raises key rate by 25 basis points to highest level since 2001
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, additional information; CHANGES headline)
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point, sending it to the highest level since 2001.
The rise increases the key rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, while further widening the gap between the key rates of South Korea and the United States to an all-time high of 1.75-2.0 percentage points.
South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark rate frozen at 3.5 percent earlier this month.
Higher rates in the U.S. are feared to prompt money outflows from Asia's fourth-largest economy, which in turn may weaken the local currency against the dollar while putting upward pressure on inflation by making imports more expensive.
The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2013 economic growth outlook for South Korea to 1.4 percent on Tuesday, down from 1.5 percent forecast three months earlier.
The Bank of Korea, the South Korean central bank, lowered its growth outlook for the country from 1.6 percent in February to 1.4 percent in May.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
China, Russia can and must help reduce tensions on Korean Peninsula: State Dept.