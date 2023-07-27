July 28

1984 -- South Korea finishes seventh at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles with six gold medals, six silver and seven bronze.

1998 -- South Korea and Russia agree to cooperate to resolve a diplomatic dispute triggered by allegations of espionage by a South Korean intelligence agent. The row between the two countries, which established diplomatic relations in 1990, led to expulsions of intelligence agents operating in each other's capital. Their foreign ministers met to resolve the issue in Manila on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional forum.

2004 -- The first 200 out of a group of 460 North Korean defectors arrive in Seoul on a chartered flight from a Southeast Asian country in the largest defection by North Koreans since the end of the three-year Korean War in 1953.

2006 -- South Korea successfully launches a satellite from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia to help the country make timely updates on geographical changes and assist in the search for natural resources.

2007 -- A special South Korean presidential envoy meets with Afghan officials in Kabul on a mission to secure the release of 22 South Koreans seized by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan 10 days prior.

2009 -- Kumho Asiana Group says its chairman will resign from his post to pave the way for a professional manager to guide South Korea's eighth-largest conglomerate.

2010 -- South Korea and the U.S. wrap up their joint large-scale military drills off the South's east coast, with Seoul officials saying the allies accomplished their mission of sending a clear message of deterrence to North Korea.

2015 -- The board of directors of Japan-based Lotte Holdings Co., the de facto holding firm of Lotte Group, votes to sack the group's founder Shin Kyuk-ho as chief executive and general chairman, giving his second son control over the retail giant.

2015 -- Prime Minster Hwang Kyo-ahn declares a de facto end to the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, which killed 36 people in South Korea since May.

2016 -- The Constitutional Court upholds a controversial anti-graft law, which subjects journalists and private school teachers along with public officials to strict guidelines in regards to gifts, paving the way for its official implementation.

2017 -- South Korea announces a plan for an additional environmental impact assessment of the THAAD missile defense system.

(END)