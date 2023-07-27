Parliament passes bill aimed at preventing floods
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly passed a bill on Thursday aimed at preventing flood damage, responding to the country's recent record-high torrential rains that have resulted in casualties and property damage.
The revision to the River Act clearly stipulates the use of state coffers in managing local rivers. Previously, the budget for the local rivers had been managed by local governments in the districts.
Rival parties have agreed on the importance of managing local rivers in flood management, particularly during times of rapidly rising water levels amid heavy downpours.
Earlier this month, the nation faced severe downpours as part of the seasonal monsoon, which left over 8,000 public and private properties damaged across the country and resulted in nearly 50 deaths.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
