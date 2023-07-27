Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI Q2 net income up 18.7 pct to 485.8 bln won

All News 08:57 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 485.8 billion won (US$381.2 million), up 18.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 4.9 percent on-year to 450.2 billion won. Revenue increased 23.2 percent to 5.84 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 441.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
