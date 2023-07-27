LG Energy Solution Q2 net profit up 417.4 pct to 465.1 bln won
All News 08:57 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 465.1 billion won (US$364.9 million), up 417.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 460.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 195.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 73 percent to 8.77 trillion won.
The operating profit was 29.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
BTS' 'Beyond the Story' becomes 1st Korean book to top New York Times bestseller list
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record
-
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
Police tracking suspect behind another murder threat at Sillim Station