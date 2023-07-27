Samsung Electronics Q2 net income down 84.5 pct to 1.72 tln won
All News 08:58 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.72 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), down 84.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 668.5 billion won, down 95.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 22.3 percent to 60 trillion won.
The operating profit was 78.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
