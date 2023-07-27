Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit up 321.7 pct to 204.1 bln won

All News 09:01 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 204.1 billion won (US$160.1 million), up 321.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 152 percent on-year to 217.7 billion won. Revenue increased 34 percent to 3.27 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 129.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!