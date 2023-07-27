Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/25 Heavy Rain 70

Incheon 30/25 Heavy Rain 70

Suwon 33/24 Heavy Rain 70

Cheongju 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/24 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 32/23 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 70

Jeonju 33/24 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 34/24 Sunny 60

Busan 31/25 Sunny 60

