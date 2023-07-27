Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/25 Heavy Rain 70
Incheon 30/25 Heavy Rain 70
Suwon 33/24 Heavy Rain 70
Cheongju 34/25 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 33/24 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 32/23 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 70
Jeonju 33/24 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 33/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60
Daegu 34/24 Sunny 60
Busan 31/25 Sunny 60
(END)
