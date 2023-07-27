Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Suspect in standoff with police after stabbing man

All News 09:59 July 27, 2023

INCHEON, July 27 (Yonhap) -- A man has been in a standoff with police for more than three hours Thursday after stabbing a person over a money dispute, threatening to throw himself off a residential building in the western port city of Incheon, officials said.

Police found the victim, in his 60s, bleeding and lying in front of the multi-unit building after he made a 112 call at 5:21 a.m., saying he had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the wound was not life-threatening, the officials said.

The suspect, in his 50s, had earlier visited the victim's home and committed the crime over an unidentified money dispute. He has been refusing to surrender, demanding a one-on-one talk with the police and threatening to jump off the building.

The standoff had been ongoing for more than three hours as of 8 a.m.

"He is believed to be alone at the home," a police official said. "We're trying to persuade him."

The police installed a safety air mat outside the building to prepare for a possible fall.

An undated file photo of a police tape (Yonhap)

An undated file photo of a police tape (Yonhap)

