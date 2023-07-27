Delinquency ratio on bank loans inches up in May

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in May from a month earlier, preliminary data showed Thursday.

The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans came to 0.4 percent as of end-May, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The figure was up 0.16 percentage point from a year earlier.

The ratio of newly overdue loans in May was 0.1 percent, up 0.02 percentage point from the previous month.

The delinquency ratio for corporate loans rose 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.43 percent in May, and the figure for households went up 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.37 percent.

The FSS said the banks' delinquency ratio is showing an upward trend this year but the amount of increase has become smaller.

The financial watchdog said it will keep closely monitoring the financial soundness of the banks.



