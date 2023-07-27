Pinkfong's animal songs top 1 bln streams on Spotify
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The Pinkfong Co., a South Korean educational entertainment company, said Thursday its children's songs have garnered more than a combined 1 billion streams on Spotify, the global music streaming giant.
The number is the highest for a homegrown animation and character company.
Pinkfong has released various children's songs based on its popular Pinkfong and Baby Shark characters since 2017. Its Spotify artist account now has over 4.3 million monthly listeners.
Of the songs, "Baby Shark" has generated 580 million streams on the platform. It is the music file of "Baby Shark Dance," the globally popular sing-and-dance video for the song that is the most-viewed video on YouTube.
First released in June 2016 as part of the company's children's song series, "Baby Shark" has become a global phenom with its catchy tune and addictive lyrics, "Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo."
It even made it to global music charts, ranking No. 32 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 6 on the British Official Charts in 2019.
In November 2022, it also ranked eighth with 200 million streams on the Top 200 most-streamed songs chart released by the British chart company to commemorate its 70th anniversary.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
