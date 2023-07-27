Hanwha subsidiary named preferred bidder for Australia's armored vehicle project

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Defense Australia has been named the preferred bidder for a major Australian armored vehicle acquisition project, with its Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Seoul's arms procurement agency said Thursday.

The Australia-based subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a major South Korean defense firm, was selected as the preferred candidate for Canberra's Land 400 Phase 3 IFV program, beating out Germany's Rheinmetall, which had competed with its Lynx KF-41 vehicle, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The program seeks to acquire 129 new IFVs to replace the Australian Army's aging armored vehicles that have been in service since the 1960s.

DAPA said the latest result is based on the various efforts made by the company, as well as support from the government, including the presidential national security office, the defense ministry and the foreign ministry.

"The export of the Redback IFV is expected to promote cooperative cooperation between the two countries' defense companies and greatly contribute to increasing the defense capabilities of South Korea and Australia, and regional arms industry cooperation," DAPA said in a release.

A finalized deal would mark South Korea's second ground-based military equipment export to Australia after clinching a deal to supply the country with K9 self-propelled howitzers in December 2021.

South Korea has recently made efforts to bolster defense ties with Australia, with the defense chiefs of the two countries agreeing to strengthen arms industry cooperation in their meeting in Seoul in May.



Hanwha Aerospace's Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle is seen in this undated file photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)