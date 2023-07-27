Hyundai Mobis Q2 net income up 21.1 pct to 932 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 932 billion won (US$733.1 million), up 21.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 663.8 billion won, up 64.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 27.4 percent to 15.68 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 885.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

