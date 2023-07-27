ChatGPT fined 3.6 mln won for exposing personal info of 687 S. Korean users
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Thursday it has imposed a fine of 3.6 million won (US$2,829) on OpenAI, the operator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT, for exposing the personal information of 687 South Korean users.
A now-patched bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT created a caching issue in March, causing the unintentional visibility of payment information of ChatGPT Plus subscribers during a nine-hour window, including first and last names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers and credit card expiration dates, OpenAI has said.
A total of 687 users in South Korea have been confirmed to be among those affected by the exposure.
The PIPC said it has fined OpenAI for breaching its duty to report a leakage to authorities within 24 hours of finding it.
But the privacy watchdog concluded the company cannot be held responsible for lax personal information protection measures.
The watchdog has also recommended OpenAI take measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident, comply with South Korea's personal information protection law and cooperate actively with the commission's prior inspection activities, it said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
Police tracking suspect behind another murder threat at Sillim Station