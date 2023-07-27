Gov't recommends dismissal of KEPCO-led university chief for irregularities

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The industry ministry said Thursday it seeks the dismissal of the chief of the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (Kentech) for lax management and other irregularities.

Funded by the state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the university opened in March last year in the southwestern city of Naju as part of the former Moon Jae-in government's policy goals of nurturing talent in the energy sector and performing various research projects to develop advanced technologies.

In April, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy launched an audit into the school on suspicions that KEPCO found multiple problems with the school after conducting management consulting but it had covered up those irregularities.

According to the audit results, some 126 million won (US$99,000) of administrative expenses was allegedly misused by professors and company officials.

Some 20 million won of research funds was suspected of having been wrongfully administered, and dozens of workers were found to have received 17 million won combined in undue overtime pay.

The school was also alleged to have violated its own regulations regarding construction and facility management-related contracts, according to the ministry.

Based on the results, the ministry advised its board of directors to dismiss President Yoon Eui-joon, and called for taking disciplinary actions against six officials and issuing warnings to a dozen others.

The ministry ordered the school to return 590 million won of research funds used inappropriately.

"Stern measures are needed for its lax management and irregularities. Transparent and reasonable budget administration, as well as burden-sharing, is needed as Kentech is funded by KEPCO, its affiliates and the central and the local governments," the ministry said in a release.

KEPCO donated more than 70 billion won to the school last year, though it posted a record operating loss of over 32 trillion won.

This file photo taken March 8, 2023, shows the Korea Institute of Energy Technology in Naju, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

