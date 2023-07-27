The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.56 3.57
2-M 3.64 3.64
3-M 3.71 3.72
6-M 3.78 3.78
12-M 3.83 3.84
(END)
Issue Keywords
