The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) U.S. Fed raises key rate by 25 basis points to highest level since 2001

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday (U.S. time), sending it to the highest level since 2001.

The rise increases the key rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent, while further widening the gap between the key rates of South Korea and the United States to an all-time high of 1.75-2.0 percentage points.

(2nd LD) Samsung Q2 profit down 95 pct amid chip oversupply, weaker demand, sees improvement in H2

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported a 95 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, as macroeconomic woes have taken a toll on demand for chips used in electronic gadgets from mobile phones to computers to cars.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker logged a profit of 668.5 billion won (US$525.8 million) for the April-June period, the lowest in 14 years. It went significantly down from the 14.1 trillion won it reported a year ago.



(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea Working Group holds meeting on N. Korean cyber threat

SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The United States and South Korea held a working group meeting on North Korea's cyber threat this week, the state department said Wednesday, amid their joint efforts to cut off illicit funds from being funneled into the North's illegal weapons development programs.

The working group meeting was held in South Korea on Wednesday (Korea time), led by U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak and her South Korean counterpart, Lee Jun-il, according to the state department.



S. Korea's total population declines for 2nd year in 2022

SEOUL -- South Korea's total population fell for the second consecutive year in 2022 amid the country's critically low births, data showed Thursday, with seniors taking up a larger portion of the population.

The country's total population dropped to 51.69 million in November, down 46,000, or 0.1 percent, from the previous year, according to the 2022 census by Statistics Korea. In 2021, South Korea experienced the first on-year decline in its population since 1949.



Hanwha subsidiary named preferred bidder for Australia's armored vehicle project

SEOUL -- Hanwha Defense Australia has been named the preferred bidder for a major Australian armored vehicle acquisition project, with its Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Seoul's arms procurement agency said Thursday.

The Australia-based subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a major South Korean defense firm, was selected as the preferred candidate for Canberra's Land 400 Phase 3 IFV program, beating out Germany's Rheinmetall, which had competed with its Lynx KF-41 vehicle, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited an arms exhibition showcasing the country's latest weaponry with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend commemorative events marking one of the North's key anniversaries on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.



N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend commemorative events marking one of the North's key anniversaries on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.



S. Korean men chasing 1st relay medal at swimming worlds

FUKUOKA, Japan -- With his individual races now in the books at the ongoing world championships, South Korean swimming star Hwang Sun-woo will try to lead his relay team to unprecedented heights.

Hwang will team up with three others in the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday in the Japanese host city of Fukuoka.

