Cheil Worldwide Inc Q2 net income up 6.4 pct to 65.3 bln won

All News 11:40 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 65.3 billion won (US$51.4 million), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 84.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 88 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0.5 percent to 971.4 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 57.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
