LG Chem Q2 net income down 6.6 pct to 670.8 bln won
All News 13:35 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 670.8 billion won (US$527.5 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 29.9 percent on-year to 615.6 billion won. Revenue increased 18.8 percent to 14.54 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 426 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
