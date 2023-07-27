Hanwha Solutions Q2 net profit down 80.6 pct to 47.5 bln won
All News 13:36 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 47.5 billion won (US$37.4 million), down 80.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 194.1 billion won, down 28.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 3.39 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 113.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
