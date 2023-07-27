Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shifts to profits in Q2

All News 13:49 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 24.1 billion won (US$18.9 million), swinging from a loss of 64.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 68.5 billion, compared with a loss of 108.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.5 percent to 3.06 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!