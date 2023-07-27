HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shifts to profits in Q2

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 24.1 billion won (US$18.9 million), swinging from a loss of 64.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 68.5 billion, compared with a loss of 108.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.5 percent to 3.06 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

