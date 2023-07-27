S. Korea to sell 7.5 tln won of Treasury bills in Aug.
All News 15:00 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 7.5 trillion won (US$5.89 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to finance the government's fiscal spending, the financial ministry said Thursday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions next month, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
School denies speculation about a young teacher's apparent suicide
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary