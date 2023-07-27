Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HD Hyundai Q2 net profit down 80.5 pct to 186.3 bln won

All News 14:04 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 186.3 billion won (US$146.3 million), down 80.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 472.6 billion won, down 61.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.8 percent to 15.62 trillion won.
