HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering swings to black in Q2

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 39.4 billion won (US$30.9 million), swinging from a loss of 105.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 71.2 billion, compared with a loss of 265.1 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 30.2 percent to 5.45 trillion won.

