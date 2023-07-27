S. Korea to proactively support firms joining Ukraine's rebuilding projects

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will spare no effort to support local companies seeking to engage in upcoming reconstruction projects in the war-torn Ukraine.

"The government is spearheading nationwide initiatives to have South Korean companies participate in Ukraine's reconstruction projects," First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said during a meeting with related bodies.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the status of South Korean companies' participation in Ukraine's rebuilding projects.

The official emphasized the necessity for the government to swiftly and flexibly provide information on bidding for relevant projects, along with financial support.

The comment came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and agreed to provide the country with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the name "Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative."

The support will include additional military supplies that are larger in scope than last year's and the effective implementation of US$150 million worth of humanitarian aid, $50 million more than last year.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to their talks at the presidential palace in Kyiv on July 15, 2023, in this file photo provided by South Korea's presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

