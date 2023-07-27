Hana Financial Group Q2 net profit up 10.9 pct to 935.8 bln won
All News 14:27 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 935.8 billion won (US$732.9 million), up 10.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 18.5 percent on-year to 1.33 trillion won. Sales decreased 28.6 percent to 15.18 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 950.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
