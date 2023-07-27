Oci Holdings Q2 net income up 165.8 pct to 392.4 bln won
All News 14:34 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Oci Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 392.4 billion won (US$307.1 million), up 165.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 132 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 132.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.1 percent to 594.3 billion won.
