Oci Holdings Q2 net income up 165.8 pct to 392.4 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Oci Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 392.4 billion won (US$307.1 million), up 165.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 132 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 132.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.1 percent to 594.3 billion won.

