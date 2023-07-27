LG Electronics Q2 net profit down 42.2 pct to 195.3 bln won
All News 14:35 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 195.3 billion won (US$152.8 million), down 42.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 6.3 percent on-year to 741.9 billion won. Sales increased 2.7 percent to 19.99 trillion won.
The operating profit was 23.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
