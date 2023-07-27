NH Investment & Securities Q2 net profit up 52.7 pct to 182.6 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 182.6 billion won (US$142.9 million), up 52.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 220.4 billion won, up 43 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 46.1 percent to 2.18 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 136.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

