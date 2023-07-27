Holy diver: S. Korea's 1st high diver risks death to feel alive

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Ahead of competitions, athletes set goals for themselves, such as winning medals or breaking their personal records. Coming home alive in one piece is typically not one of them.

And high diving isn't your typical aquatic sport, either.

Requiring athletes to jump off a platform set 27 meters above -- about as high as a 10-story building -- and to perform all sorts of twists and turns, high diving is clearly not for the faint-hearted.

Choi Byung-hwa of South Korea performs in the men's high diving competition at the World Aquatics Championships at Seaside Momochi Beach Park in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I didn't fly on an airplane from Korea to Japan. I rode clouds to get here," Choi said with a grin after finishing 23rd at Seaside Momochi Beach Park in Fukuoka. "I am just not afraid of heights. And you can overcome those fears with meditation and repetitive training."

Not being afraid of heights is one thing. But risking life in an athletic pursuit is quite another. In Choi's words, high divers crash with the surface of water feet first while traveling at 90 kilometers per hour. Each dive takes such a physical and mental toll that it's difficult for divers to train as often as they want.

So why does Choi put himself through such ordeals?



"I do high diving because I can feel alive," Choi said. "I came here to survive. Before I left for the worlds, I told people that my goal was to complete all four of my attempts safely and still be in one piece at the end. I've done just that and I feel so alive now, because I've been on the edge of that cliff four times and made it back."



Choi admitted that he often has a hard time staying focused in moments before his dives, and blamed it on his lack of competitive experience.

"My goal is to concentrate on the move I am about to do," he said. "But I do get nervous in competitions and get distracted by different sights, sounds and surroundings. Being able to control these elements is part of becoming a successful diver."

Choi said high diving is that rare sport where athletes don't want their rivals to fail, because doing so could lead to fatal consequences.

"If you look into the locker room in sports like water polo, it's like a war in there and the mood is pretty intense," he said. "For us, we all hug and high-five each other and wish each other a safe dive. That's part of the culture here. I never want any of my competitors to make mistakes."

Choi was a swimmer earlier in his life before also dabbling in rowing and normal diving. He started his high diving training recently and earned an invitation to the world championships this year.

Choi finished in last place with 187.50 points after his four attempts. He was the only diver not to surpass 200 points, but it didn't seem to matter to Choi.



Choi said he was particularly pleased with the way he pulled off his fourth dive, an inward three somersaults pike with a half twist. He had never even attempted the move in practice and still scored 57.00 points, his highest score of the four dives.

"I could have worked on it yesterday, but I was just so spent physically and mentally. So I decided to rest and recharge," Choi said. "This was the most difficult technique I could have done, and I am happy that I executed it successfully. I know I am not as talented as these other divers, but I want to keep breaking my personal records and become a more competitive high diver as quickly as I can."

As the country's first high diver with no one acting as a guiding light, Choi said he felt "honored" to see the South Korean flag on display at the high diving venue this week. To get to this point, Choi has had to teach himself a great deal about the sport, from techniques to proper nutrition, through YouTube videos and academic papers he found online.

Choi sees himself as an accidental trailblazer, someone who got into high diving simply because he wanted to, not because he wanted to be the first to do so from South Korea. But if someone wants to join him, Choi will be prepared to share his hard-earned wisdom and knowledge.

"I think it may take a long time before we see another high diver from Korea, but if someone wants to pick up the sport, I am ready to teach them absolutely everything I know," Choi said. "I've had my trials and errors along the way. Now I have a better idea of how to train and how to get my body into the right shape, and also I have a better understanding of the culture of the sport."



Choi's body is covered in tattoos, including phrases in Korean and English. On his left thigh are the words from Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics: "The most essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well."

It was part of the Olympic spirit as taught by Choi's late grandfather and former Olympic runner, Choi Yun-chil.

The younger Byung-hwa conceded that he didn't know much about his grandfather's athletic feats -- Choi Yun-chil, who died in October 2020, won South Korea's very first Asian Games gold medal in 1954 and famously led the marathon at the 1948 Olympics before dropping out with about 4 kilometers left – and that he was never a good grandson.

"He never once put any pressure on me to represent the country as an athlete," Choi said. "He never forced me to do anything. He gave me nothing but love."



High diving isn't yet an Olympic sport but if it joins other aquatic sports in the quadrennial event, Choi could have a chance to become the second Olympian in his family.

"It would be an honor to make it to the Olympics but that's not my end goal," Choi said. "I may have finished last here and I may be rougher around the edges than veterans, but that's okay. I'd obviously like to be better, but this is just the beginning for me. I know I will continue to get better and better. That's why I came here."



