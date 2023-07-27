Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LIG Nex1 Q2 net profit down 28.4 pct to 31.6 bln won

All News 15:35 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1 Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 31.6 billion won (US$24.7 million), down 28.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 14.7 percent on-year to 40.2 billion won. Sales increased 11.3 percent to 545.8 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!