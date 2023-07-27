LIG Nex1 Q2 net profit down 28.4 pct to 31.6 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1 Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 31.6 billion won (US$24.7 million), down 28.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 14.7 percent on-year to 40.2 billion won. Sales increased 11.3 percent to 545.8 billion won.

