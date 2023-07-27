Hyundai Wia Q2 net income down 99.3 pct to 1.4 bln won
All News 15:34 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.4 billion won (US$1.1 million), down 99.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 15.9 percent to 2.28 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 43.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record