DL E&C Q2 net profit down 69.4 pct to 35.5 bln won
All News 15:37 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 35.5 billion won (US$27.8 million), down 69.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 71.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 134.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to 1.97 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 73.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
