LG H&H Q2 net income down 23.5 pct to 96.4 bln won

All News 15:37 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 96.4 billion won (US$75.4 million), down 23.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 157.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 216.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3 percent to 1.8 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 107.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
