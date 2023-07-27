Samsung Heavy Industries swings to profits in Q2

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 23.2 billion won (US$18.2 million), swinging from a loss of 39.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 58.9 billion, compared with a loss of 255.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 36.4 percent to 1.94 trillion won.

The operating profit was 9.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

