Hanwha Aerospace Q2 net income up 5128.8 pct to 308.5 bln won
All News 15:46 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 308.5 billion won (US$241.4 million), up 5128.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 4.7 percent on-year to 83.1 billion won. Revenue increased 23.4 percent to 1.79 trillion won.
The operating profit was 24.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
