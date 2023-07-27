KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungHvyInd 8,200 DN 170
LG Innotek 269,500 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 56,600 UP 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 149,100 UP 4,800
IS DONGSEO 32,850 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,450 DN 3,150
S-Oil 73,600 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,600 DN 18,500
SamyangFood 116,000 UP 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 281,000 UP 19,000
LGCHEM 658,000 DN 70,000
MS IND 19,690 DN 10
POSCO FUTURE M 486,000 DN 74,000
HMM 17,480 UP 210
LS ELECTRIC 95,500 DN 100
KorZinc 491,000 DN 8,000
DB INSURANCE 75,600 UP 4,100
SamsungElec 71,700 UP 1,900
NHIS 9,750 UP 230
GC Corp 109,200 UP 4,700
KPIC 129,300 UP 5,500
GS Retail 21,500 UP 1,450
POSCO Holdings 594,000 DN 36,000
LS 112,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 90 0 DN8100
GS E&C 13,960 DN 20
AmoreG 27,750 UP 3,150
HyundaiMtr 197,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 662,000 DN 41,000
SK hynix 124,000 UP 11,000
Youngpoong 562,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,250 UP 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 UP 1,400
Hanwha 30,950 DN 100
DB HiTek 58,800 UP 2,200
CJ 64,400 UP 2,700
LX INT 36,400 DN 3,950
Netmarble 49,300 UP 4,550
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp544 00 DN2300
