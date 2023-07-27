SamsungHvyInd 8,200 DN 170

LG Innotek 269,500 DN 2,000

Youngone Corp 56,600 UP 1,200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 149,100 UP 4,800

IS DONGSEO 32,850 DN 250

HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,450 DN 3,150

S-Oil 73,600 UP 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 66,600 DN 18,500

SamyangFood 116,000 UP 1,300

CJ CheilJedang 281,000 UP 19,000

LGCHEM 658,000 DN 70,000

MS IND 19,690 DN 10

POSCO FUTURE M 486,000 DN 74,000

HMM 17,480 UP 210

LS ELECTRIC 95,500 DN 100

KorZinc 491,000 DN 8,000

DB INSURANCE 75,600 UP 4,100

SamsungElec 71,700 UP 1,900

NHIS 9,750 UP 230

GC Corp 109,200 UP 4,700

KPIC 129,300 UP 5,500

GS Retail 21,500 UP 1,450

POSCO Holdings 594,000 DN 36,000

LS 112,500 DN 500

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES130 90 0 DN8100

GS E&C 13,960 DN 20

AmoreG 27,750 UP 3,150

HyundaiMtr 197,800 DN 900

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 662,000 DN 41,000

SK hynix 124,000 UP 11,000

Youngpoong 562,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,250 UP 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 UP 1,400

Hanwha 30,950 DN 100

DB HiTek 58,800 UP 2,200

CJ 64,400 UP 2,700

LX INT 36,400 DN 3,950

Netmarble 49,300 UP 4,550

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp544 00 DN2300

(MORE)