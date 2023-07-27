KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Handsome 21,200 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 11,040 UP 260
COWAY 42,800 UP 2,150
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,400 UP 2,900
IBK 10,390 UP 180
Hanon Systems 8,580 UP 170
SK 148,400 UP 2,200
SamsungEng 33,800 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 UP 2,800
DONGSUH 18,170 UP 610
PanOcean 4,740 UP 180
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 17,810 UP 1,030
LOTTE WELLFOOD 95,000 UP 2,000
KT 29,900 UP 700
Daewoong 12,420 UP 870
TaekwangInd 593,000 UP 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,160 UP 110
KAL 24,700 UP 550
LG Corp. 85,500 UP 100
Boryung 7,920 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 UP 1,600
COSMOCHEM 50,500 DN 7,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,950 UP 2,050
Shinsegae 191,800 UP 9,700
Nongshim 400,500 UP 11,000
SGBC 45,100 DN 1,350
Hyosung 59,300 UP 1,300
LOTTE 25,150 UP 650
GCH Corp 13,560 UP 580
LotteChilsung 122,500 UP 3,700
SD Biosensor 12,430 UP 1,340
Doosan Bobcat 56,200 DN 4,200
AMOREPACIFIC 111,300 UP 13,700
TaihanElecWire 12,560 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 29,000 UP 1,250
Daesang 17,060 UP 590
SKNetworks 5,860 DN 30
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 510
KCC 197,300 DN 900
(MORE)
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record