Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Boryung Q2 net profit down 25.2 pct to 11.3 bln won

All News 15:45 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 11.3 billion won (US$8.8 million), down 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 19 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.5 percent to 216.3 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!