Boryung Q2 net profit down 25.2 pct to 11.3 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Boryung Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 11.3 billion won (US$8.8 million), down 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 19 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.5 percent to 216.3 billion won.

