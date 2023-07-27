DP leader calls for formal end to Korean War on armistice anniversary

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called Thursday for a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War as he marked the 70th anniversary of the war's armistice, saying the surest way to ensure security is to establish a peace regime.

Rep. Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the remarks during an academic seminar held at the National Assembly on the occasion of the armistice anniversary. The war ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula still technically in a state of conflict.

"An armistice, which means to stop fighting for the time being, should be switched to a state of war's end as soon as possible," Lee said. "The surest security is a state of peace where there is no need for fighting."

"On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice, we should put an end to the unstable situation on the Korean Peninsula and make efforts to establish a lasting peace regime," he said.

Lee also took a swipe at President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying those calling for ending the war are criticized as "anti-state forces," referring to Yoon's remarks last month that anti-state forces had pushed for an end-of-war declaration during the previous administration.

"There used to be a time when we were accused of following North Korea if we talked about peace," Lee said. "Even now, there is a case in which we are pointed out as anti-state forces if we talk about ending the war."

The conference was attended by government officials from the previous Moon Jae-in administration, including Moon Jung-in, a former special presidential adviser on unification, diplomacy and national security affairs, and former Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul.



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung addresses an event hosted to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement at the National Assembly in Seoul, on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

